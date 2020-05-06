Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Up 17.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)’s share price rose 17.8% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $28.92, approximately 636,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 210,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $395.51 million, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

