CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 1,694,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93.
CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
