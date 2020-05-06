Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,872,350 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 3.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.62% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $412,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

