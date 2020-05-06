Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.3% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. 20,149,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,122,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

