Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,034,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 142,243 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 18,780,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,204,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

