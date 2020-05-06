Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.52%.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,628. The company has a market cap of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Community Financial Cor has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.