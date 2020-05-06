Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 225.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE:CHCT traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. 159,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.19 million, a P/E ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. B. Riley upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.