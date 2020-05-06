Concho Resources Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Concho Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Concho Resources to earn ($0.33) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -242.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 104,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,200. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

