Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 943 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 6,631,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

