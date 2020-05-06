Cordasco Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 313.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Vernon W. Hill II purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vernon W. Hill II acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,575 shares of company stock valued at $313,725. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 84,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.