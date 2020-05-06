Cordasco Financial Network Buys 1,444 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.