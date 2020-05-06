Cordasco Financial Network Buys 210 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,288,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117,808 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,001,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after purchasing an additional 80,193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,456. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

