Cordasco Financial Network Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

