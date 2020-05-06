Cordasco Financial Network Grows Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after acquiring an additional 386,761 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,328,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,417,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. 544,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.39%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.