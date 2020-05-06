Cordasco Financial Network Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up approximately 1.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

APD stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.38. 1,308,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

