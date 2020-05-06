Cordasco Financial Network Has $294,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,837.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,063 shares of company stock worth $6,058,161. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. 12,559,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,640,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

