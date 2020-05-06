Cordasco Financial Network Has $33,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. 4,550,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

