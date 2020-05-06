Cordasco Financial Network Has $736,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 155,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

