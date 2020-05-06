Cordasco Financial Network Invests $26,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,529,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,882,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average is $281.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

