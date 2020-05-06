Cordasco Financial Network Invests $65,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.