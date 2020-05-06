Cordasco Financial Network Makes New $147,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,495 shares of company stock worth $75,092,004. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $483.40. The stock had a trading volume of 520,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.73 and a 200 day moving average of $486.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

