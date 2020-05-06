Cordasco Financial Network Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,349,000 after buying an additional 394,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.78. 1,313,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

