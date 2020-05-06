Cordasco Financial Network Purchases 511 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 4.0% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

NYSE LMT traded down $11.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.