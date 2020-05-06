Cordasco Financial Network Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.54. 29,669,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,947,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $148.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

