Cordasco Financial Network Sells 10,126 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 31.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $28,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.86. 755,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

