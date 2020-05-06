Cordasco Financial Network Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $75.13. 1,397,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

