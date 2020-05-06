Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.7% per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

CLB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,613. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 3.07.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

