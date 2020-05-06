Craig Hallum Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Hold

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CARS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,798,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 55.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

