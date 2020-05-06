Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $587.32 million, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

