Critical News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Share Price

News coverage about Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Singapore Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of -2.68 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 129,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

