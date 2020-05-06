CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. CVS Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.04-7.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.04-7.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,296,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

