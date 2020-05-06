CWH Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,869 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

CWH Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.9% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. 17,037,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,574. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

