Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

CYCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 3,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

