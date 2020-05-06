DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $78,483.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, UEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.02250291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00182054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Huobi, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

