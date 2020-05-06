Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,824,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.43. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,133,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 386,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 723,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 140.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

