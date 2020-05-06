Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $11.18. Devon Energy shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 10,824,353 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $126,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after acquiring an additional 725,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after acquiring an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

