Diverse Income Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:DIVI)

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Diverse Income Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 79 ($1.04). The stock had a trading volume of 261,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.28. Diverse Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.29).

Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

