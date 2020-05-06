Diverse Income Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:DIVI)

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Diverse Income Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 79 ($1.04). The stock had a trading volume of 261,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.28. Diverse Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.29).
Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
