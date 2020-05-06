DMarket Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, DMarket has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $257,490.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.02250291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00182054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, YoBit, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

