Dominion Energy Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Dominion Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.3%.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,276,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,732. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

