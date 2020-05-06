Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $44.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 360,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $2,320,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

