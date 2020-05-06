DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

Shares of DSPG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,244. The firm has a market cap of $376.33 million, a P/E ratio of -146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Get DSP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. Cowen raised their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 47,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.