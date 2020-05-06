DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.42.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.51. 1,709,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,565. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

