Duke Realty’s (DRE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 1,985,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

