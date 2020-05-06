Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CEV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,162. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

