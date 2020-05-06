EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

EATON VANCE FR/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 30.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

EATON VANCE FR/COM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,551. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

