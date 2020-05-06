Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

EVN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 87,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

