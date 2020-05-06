Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) Declares GBX 6.40 Dividend

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EDIN traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 439 ($5.77). 332,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,129. The firm has a market cap of $778.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.84 ($8.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 432.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 557.97. The company has a quick ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

About Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

