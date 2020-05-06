Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) Declares GBX 6.40 Dividend

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EDIN traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 439 ($5.77). 332,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,129. The firm has a market cap of $778.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.84 ($8.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 432.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 557.97. The company has a quick ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

About Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Dividend History for Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit