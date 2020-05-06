EJF Investments Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:EJFI)

EJF Investments Ltd (LON:EJFI) declared a dividend on Friday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EJFI remained flat at $GBX 132.50 ($1.74) on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.26. EJF Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191 ($2.51). The stock has a market cap of $81.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19.

