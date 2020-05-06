Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.51 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00016148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, CoinEgg and Kucoin. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $27.76 million and $2.70 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.02250291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00182054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

