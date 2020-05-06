Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.68. 1,964,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,908. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.